USPACOM Commander meets with Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs

170210-N-DX698-007 CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (Feb. 10, 2017) Commander of U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) Adm. Harry Harris, meets with Republic of the Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Perfecto R. Yasay Jr. at USPACOM headquarters. The meeting provided a venue for officials to discuss and reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Philippines alliance and the continued security relationship between both nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jay M. Chu/Released)

