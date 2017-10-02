(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USPACOM Commander meets with Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs

    USPACOM Commander meets with Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jay Chu 

    U.S. Pacific Command

    170210-N-DX698-007 CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (Feb. 10, 2017) Commander of U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) Adm. Harry Harris, meets with Republic of the Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Perfecto R. Yasay Jr. at USPACOM headquarters. The meeting provided a venue for officials to discuss and reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Philippines alliance and the continued security relationship between both nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jay M. Chu/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 19:11
    Photo ID: 3157165
    VIRIN: 170210-N-DX698-007
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USPACOM Commander meets with Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs, by PO1 Jay Chu, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACOM
    Adm. Harry Harris
    Indo-Asian Pacific
    Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs
    His Excellency Yasay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT