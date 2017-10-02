Heritage 2017

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II performs aerial maneuvers during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation together in preparation for future air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

