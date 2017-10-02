(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heritage 2017 [Image 5 of 14]

    Heritage 2017

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Steffen 

    355th Fighter Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II taxis down the flightline after flying in the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb., 10, 2017. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation together in preparation for future air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage 2017 [Image 1 of 14], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

