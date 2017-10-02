An A-10C Thunderbolt II taxis down the flightline during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 18:46 Photo ID: 3157136 VIRIN: 170210-F-HX271-0475 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 4.63 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage 2017 [Image 1 of 14], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.