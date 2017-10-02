(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heritage 2017 [Image 10 of 14]

    Heritage 2017

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Steffen 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A P-51 Mustang and U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb., 10, 2017. Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation together during the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 18:46
    Photo ID: 3157134
    VIRIN: 170210-F-HX271-0410
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage 2017 [Image 1 of 14], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017
    Heritage 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F16
    Demonstration
    F-35
    Air Force
    USAF
    Heritage Flight
    P-51

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT