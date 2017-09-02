(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ICE operation targeting immigration fugitives, re-entrants and convicted criminal aliens [Image 5 of 8]

    ICE operation targeting immigration fugitives, re-entrants and convicted criminal aliens

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Bryan Cox 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

    Foreign nationals were arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 17:30
    Photo ID: 3157093
    VIRIN: 170209-O-CR964-721
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    ERO
    Fugitive Operations

