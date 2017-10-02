170210-N-YM720-254



SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 10, 2017) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) moors alongside kilo pier at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 10. Vinson is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 17:18 Photo ID: 3157069 VIRIN: 170210-N-YM720-254 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.09 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in Guam [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.