    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in Guam

    GUAM

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Allen McNair 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    170210-N-YM720-254

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 10, 2017) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) moors alongside kilo pier at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 10. Vinson is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in Guam [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

