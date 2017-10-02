USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 10, 2017) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) pulls into Naval Base Guam, Feb. 10. Vinson is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)
