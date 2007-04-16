Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division Soldiers plan maneuvers for cold-weather training at then-Camp McCoy, Wis., on Feb. 16, 1943. Regular cold-weather training returned to Fort McCoy in 2017 with the start of the Cold-Weather Operations Course. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2007
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 16:58
|Photo ID:
|3156980
|VIRIN:
|430213-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|2985x2961
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Return of cold-weather training resonates with Fort McCoy’s past, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
