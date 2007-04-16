(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Return of cold-weather training resonates with Fort McCoy’s past

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2007

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division Soldiers plan maneuvers for cold-weather training at then-Camp McCoy, Wis., on Feb. 16, 1943. Regular cold-weather training returned to Fort McCoy in 2017 with the start of the Cold-Weather Operations Course. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2007
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:58
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Return of cold-weather training resonates with Fort McCoy’s past, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy

