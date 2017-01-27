Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lieutenant General Steven Kwast, Commander and President of Air University, and Air University Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Juliet Gudgel, officially open AU's Teaching and Learning Center and reopen Air University Press Jan. 27, 2017. The center is a place where people can come together and explore new technologies, share ideas, and experiement with techniques and apply them in ways that are meaningful to AU. Accompanying Kwast and Gudgel, from left to right, are Dr. Shane Duncanson, TLC Writing Lab Specialist, Dr. Dale Hayden, Air University Press Director, Dr. Anthony Gould, TLC Director and Mr. Douglas McCarty, TLC Instructional System Specialist. (US Air Force photo by Bud Hancock/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:47 Photo ID: 3156936 VIRIN: 170127-F-ZN398-2014 Resolution: 3949x2623 Size: 1.33 MB Location: MAXWELL, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air University Teaching & Learning Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.