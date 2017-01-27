(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air University Teaching & Learning Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 4]

    Air University Teaching &amp; Learning Center Ribbon Cutting

    MAXWELL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lieutenant General Steven Kwast, Commander and President of Air University, and Air University Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Juliet Gudgel, officially open AU's Teaching and Learning Center and reopen Air University Press Jan. 27, 2017. The center is a place where people can come together and explore new technologies, share ideas, and experiement with techniques and apply them in ways that are meaningful to AU. Accompanying Kwast and Gudgel, from left to right, are Dr. Shane Duncanson, TLC Writing Lab Specialist, Dr. Dale Hayden, Air University Press Director, Dr. Anthony Gould, TLC Director and Mr. Douglas McCarty, TLC Instructional System Specialist. (US Air Force photo by Bud Hancock/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:47
    Photo ID: 3156936
    VIRIN: 170127-F-ZN398-2014
    Resolution: 3949x2623
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: MAXWELL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University Teaching & Learning Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Air University Teaching &amp; Learning Center Ribbon Cutting
    Air University Teaching &amp; Learning Center Ribbon Cutting
    Air University Teaching &amp; Learning Center Ribbon Cutting
    Air University Teaching &amp; Learning Center Ribbon Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MAXWELL AFB
    Bldg 1405
    FRIC
    Air University Teaching Learning Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT