    Air University Teaching & Learning Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 2 of 4]

    Air University Teaching &amp; Learning Center Ribbon Cutting

    MAXWELL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Dr. Dale Hayden, Air University Press Director, officially reopens Air University Press in conjunction with the opening of Air University's Teaching and Learning Center Jan. 27, 2017. (US Air Force photo by Bud Hancock/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:47
    Photo ID: 3156933
    VIRIN: 170127-F-ZN398-2009
    Resolution: 1674x2521
    Size: 320.79 KB
    Location: MAXWELL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University Teaching & Learning Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 4], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAXWELL AFB
    Bldg 1405
    FRIC
    Air University Press

