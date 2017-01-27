Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Dr. Anthony Gould officially opens Air University's Teaching and Learning Center Jan. 27, 2017. The center is a place where people can come together and explore new technologies, share ideas, and experiement with techniques and apply them in ways that are meaningful to AU. (US Air Force photo by Bud Hancock/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 16:47
|Photo ID:
|3156930
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-ZN398-2008
|Resolution:
|2658x4002
|Size:
|932.47 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air University Teaching & Learning Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 4], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
