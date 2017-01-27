(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air University Teaching & Learning Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 4]

    Air University Teaching &amp; Learning Center Ribbon Cutting

    MAXWELL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lieutenant General Steven Kwast, Commander and President of Air University, officially opens AU's Teaching and Learning Center and the re-opening of Air University Press Jan. 27, 2017. The center is a place where people can come together and explore new technologies, share ideas, and experiement with techniques and apply them in ways that are meaningful to AU. (US Air Force photo by Bud Hancock/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:47
    Photo ID: 3156928
    VIRIN: 170127-F-ZN398-2004
    Resolution: 2384x3589
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: MAXWELL, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University Teaching & Learning Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 4], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MAXWELL AFB
    Bldg 1405
    Lt Gen Steven Kwast
    FRIC
    Air University Teaching Learning Center

