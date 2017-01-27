Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lieutenant General Steven Kwast, Commander and President of Air University, officially opens AU's Teaching and Learning Center and the re-opening of Air University Press Jan. 27, 2017. The center is a place where people can come together and explore new technologies, share ideas, and experiement with techniques and apply them in ways that are meaningful to AU. (US Air Force photo by Bud Hancock/Released)

Date Taken: 01.27.2017
Location: MAXWELL, AL, US