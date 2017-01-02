(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Divers plunge into the Pacific during exercise "Deep Blue" [Image 5 of 23]

    Army Divers plunge into the Pacific during exercise &quot;Deep Blue&quot;

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John C Garver 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Divers with 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade conduct their annual Deep Blue exercise aboard the Logistic Support Vessel - 4, the Lt. Gen William B. Bunker, near Honolulu, Hawaii.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Divers plunge into the Pacific during exercise "Deep Blue" [Image 1 of 23], by SSG John C Garver, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SCUBA
    Diver
    84th Engineer Battalion
    U.S. Army
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    Deep Blue
    130th Engineer Brifgade

