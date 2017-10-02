FORT BELVOIR, Va. (February 10, 2017)

The Belvoir Hospital opens the Department of Defense's first Adolescent Inpatient Behavioral Health unit February 10, 2017. The event was attended by military medicine leadership from across the National Capital Region. The goal of the unit is to reduce the burden of mental illness on affected adolescents and their families by offering evidence-based treatments in a professional, caring environment.



(Department of Defense photos by Reese Brown)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US This work, Belvoir Hospital opens the DoD's first Inpatient Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit. [Image 1 of 3], by Reese Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.