    Belvoir Hospital opens the DoD's first Inpatient Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Reese Brown 

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (February 10, 2017)
    The Belvoir Hospital opens the Department of Defense's first Adolescent Inpatient Behavioral Health unit February 10, 2017. The event was attended by military medicine leadership from across the National Capital Region. The goal of the unit is to reduce the burden of mental illness on affected adolescents and their families by offering evidence-based treatments in a professional, caring environment.

    (Department of Defense photos by Reese Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir Hospital opens the DoD's first Inpatient Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit. [Image 1 of 3], by Reese Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

