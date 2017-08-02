170208-N-HV059-129 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 08, 2017) Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Takia Gilmore and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Irving Gantt clean their tools in one of the helicopter hangers onboard USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) in preparation for an inspection. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
