    170208-N-HV059-129 [Image 1 of 2]

    170208-N-HV059-129

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170208-N-HV059-129 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 08, 2017) Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Takia Gilmore and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Irving Gantt clean their tools in one of the helicopter hangers onboard USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) in preparation for an inspection. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 14:02
    Photo ID: 3156463
    VIRIN: 170208-N-HV059-129
    Resolution: 5318x2991
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170208-N-HV059-129 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170208-N-HV059-129
    170208-N-HV059-069

    USS James E. Williams (DDG 95)
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    helicopter
    USN

    • LEAVE A COMMENT