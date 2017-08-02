170208-N-HV059-069 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 08, 2017) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Brandon Hockenhull repairs a communication circuit for a .50 caliber machine gun mount onboard USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
02.08.2017
02.10.2017
|3156460
|170208-N-HV059-069
|5309x2987
|1.3 MB
|US
|0
|0
|0
