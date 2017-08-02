Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 14:02 Photo ID: 3156460 VIRIN: 170208-N-HV059-069 Resolution: 5309x2987 Size: 1.3 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 170208-N-HV059-069 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.