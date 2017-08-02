170208-N-CF105-241 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 08, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) man the lines during a Replenishment At Sea with USNS Artic. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 13:55 Photo ID: 3156447 VIRIN: 170208-N-CF105-241 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.79 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170208-N-CF105-241 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.