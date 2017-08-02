170208-N-CF105-241 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 08, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) man the lines during a Replenishment At Sea with USNS Artic. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 13:55
|Photo ID:
|3156447
|VIRIN:
|170208-N-CF105-241
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170208-N-CF105-241 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
