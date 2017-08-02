(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170208-N-CF105-229 [Image 2 of 2]

    170208-N-CF105-229

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170208-N-CF105-229 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 08, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) heave around on a line during a Replenishment At Sea with USNS Artic. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

    This work, 170208-N-CF105-229 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170208-N-CF105-241
    170208-N-CF105-229

    USS James E. Williams (DDG 95)
    Navy
    Ships
    Sailors
    Underway Replenishment
    USN

