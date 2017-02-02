(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sunrise at JBLM [Image 2 of 6]

    Sunrise at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army UH-60M helicopter crew chief prepares the aircraft for a training flight at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 2, 2017. The clear skies allowed Mount Rainier to create a beautiful backdrop as the sun rose.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 14:00
    Photo ID: 3156437
    VIRIN: 170203-A-PG801-005
    Resolution: 4276x2851
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise at JBLM [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

