Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with Ursula von der Leyen, Germany’s defence minister, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 12:20
|Photo ID:
|3156292
|VIRIN:
|170210-D-GY869-134
|Resolution:
|4540x2765
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170210-D-GY869-134 [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
