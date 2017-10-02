(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170210-D-GY869-040 [Image 8 of 8]

    170210-D-GY869-040

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jette Carr 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with Ursula von der Leyen, Germany’s defence minister, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170210-D-GY869-040 [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

