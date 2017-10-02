Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines

U.S. service members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) carry a casket containing possible remains of an unidentified Marine from the battle at Tarawa during a dignified transfer ceremony, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2017. The contents of the case will be examined by forensic anthropologists and forensic odontologists at DPAA’s skeletal identification laboratory. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel, their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Falk)

