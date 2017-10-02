(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines [Image 4 of 5]

    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Falk 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) carry a casket containing possible remains of an unidentified U.S. Marine from the battle at Tarawa during a dignified transfer ceremony, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2017. The contents of the casket will be examined by forensic anthropologists and forensic odontologists at DPAA’s skeletal identification laboratory. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel, their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Falk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 10:11
    Photo ID: 3155715
    VIRIN: 170210-M-JF072-0036
    Resolution: 6124x4087
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Lauren Falk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Flag
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT