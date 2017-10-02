A casket containing possible remains of an unidentified U.S. Marine from the battle at Tarawa rests aboard a C-17 Globemaster prior to a dignified transfer ceremony, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2017. The contents of the casket will be examined by forensic anthropologists and forensic odontologists at DPAA’s skeletal identification laboratory. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel, their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Falk)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 10:12
|Photo ID:
|3155712
|VIRIN:
|170210-M-JF072-0010
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Lauren Falk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT