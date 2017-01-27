Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrea Gables' helmet, dog tags, rifle and boots are displayed to show honor and respect for the deceased Soldier during the memorial ceremony held in the Brussels American School, in Sterrebeek, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

