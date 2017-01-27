(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables [Image 1 of 17]

    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables

    STERREBEEK, VBR, BELGIUM

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrea Gables' helmet, dog tags, rifle and boots are displayed to show honor and respect for the deceased Soldier during the memorial ceremony held in the Brussels American School, in Sterrebeek, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 09:28
    Photo ID: 3155648
    VIRIN: 170127-A-BD610-0003
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: STERREBEEK, VBR, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables [Image 1 of 17], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables
    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    NATO
    Memorial Ceremony
    U.S. Mission to NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT