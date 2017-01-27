U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrea Gables' helmet, dog tags, rifle and boots are displayed to show honor and respect for the deceased Soldier during the memorial ceremony held in the Brussels American School, in Sterrebeek, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 09:28
|Photo ID:
|3155648
|VIRIN:
|170127-A-BD610-0003
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|STERREBEEK, VBR, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables [Image 1 of 17], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT