    Kilo Co. Fires M240B Machine Guns

    Kilo Co. Fires M240B Machine Guns

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James Skelton 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron P. Carver, a combat instructor assigned to Kilo Company, Marine Combat Training (MCT) Battalion, School of Infantry East, observes ensures proper weapons handling procedures are conducted during a live fire exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. MCT conducts standards-based common combat skills training of entry-level Marines in order to create riflemen for service throughout the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Co. Fires M240B Machine Guns [Image 1 of 24], by Sgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

