Kilo Co. Fires M240B Machine Guns

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron P. Carver, a combat instructor assigned to Kilo Company, Marine Combat Training (MCT) Battalion, School of Infantry East, observes ensures proper weapons handling procedures are conducted during a live fire exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. MCT conducts standards-based common combat skills training of entry-level Marines in order to create riflemen for service throughout the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

