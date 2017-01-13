A Combat Instructor assigned to Kilo Company, Marine Combat Training (MCT) Battalion, School of Infantry East, acts as a Range Safety Officer during a live fire exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. MCT conducts standards-based common combat skills training of entry-level Marines in order to create riflemen for service throughout the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)
This work, Kilo Co. Fires M240B Machine Guns [Image 1 of 24], by Sgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
