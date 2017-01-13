Alpha Co. Final Conditioning Hike

A U.S. Marine assigned to Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry East, puts on his pack during a conditioning hike aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2017. Marines are evaluated in field craft and military occupational specialty tasks under the leadership and supervision of Combat Instructors in order to provide the Marine Corps basically qualified infantry Marines prepared for service in the operating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

