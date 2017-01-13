(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alpha Co. tackles Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 24]

    Alpha Co. tackles Obstacle Course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James Skelton 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry East, climb the rope of the obstacle course during a squad competition aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2017. Marines are evaluated in field craft and military occupational specialty tasks under the leadership and supervision of Combat Instructors in order to provide the Marine Corps basically qualified infantry Marines prepared for service in the operating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Co. tackles Obstacle Course [Image 1 of 24], by Sgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

