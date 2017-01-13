Alpha Co. tackles Obstacle Course

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry East, climb the rope of the obstacle course during a squad competition aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2017. Marines are evaluated in field craft and military occupational specialty tasks under the leadership and supervision of Combat Instructors in order to provide the Marine Corps basically qualified infantry Marines prepared for service in the operating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

