U.S. Marines assigned to Kilo Company, Marine Combat Training (MCT) Battalion, School of Infantry East, prepare to fire the M240B machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. All non-infantry Marines must attend MCT as part of their entry-level training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 09:30
|Photo ID:
|3155621
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-UY829-206
|Resolution:
|5545x3119
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alpha Co. M203 Live Fire [Image 1 of 24], by Sgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
