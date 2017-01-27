Members of the attendance line up to give their final salute and respects at the end of the memorial ceremony for Staff Sgt. Andrea Gables, in the Brussels American School, in Sterrebeek, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 09:28 Photo ID: 3155584 VIRIN: 170127-A-BD610-0081 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 13.06 MB Location: STERREBEEK, VBR, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables [Image 1 of 17], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.