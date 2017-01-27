(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables

    Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables

    STERREBEEK, VBR, BELGIUM

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Members of the attendance line up to give their final salute and respects at the end of the memorial ceremony for Staff Sgt. Andrea Gables, in the Brussels American School, in Sterrebeek, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Ceremony for SSG Andrea Gables [Image 1 of 17], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

