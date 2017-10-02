(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Shore Sailor of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    JAPAN

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Kofonow 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 10, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Shore Sailor of the Year to Electronics Technician 1st Class Desiree N. Gonzales from Commander, Task Force SEVEN TWO. The program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an individual Sailor who best represented the ever-growing group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the Navy. ET1 Gonzales, of Albuquerque, N.M., represent 7th Fleet at the U.S. Pacific Fleet SOY competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Shore Sailor of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Forward deployed
    SOY
    Sailor of the Year
    Navy
    Sailor
    C7F
    Seventh Fleet
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    Kofonow

