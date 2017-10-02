YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 10, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Shore Sailor of the Year to Electronics Technician 1st Class Desiree N. Gonzales from Commander, Task Force SEVEN TWO. The program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an individual Sailor who best represented the ever-growing group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the Navy. ET1 Gonzales, of Albuquerque, N.M., represent 7th Fleet at the U.S. Pacific Fleet SOY competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

