    ice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Sea Sailor of the Year

    ice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Sea Sailor of the Year

    JAPAN

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Kofonow 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 10, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin,
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Sea Sailor of
    the Year to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Lance A. Parrish
    of Patrol and Reconnaissance Force SEVETH Fleet. The program was
    established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an
    individual Sailor who best represented the ever-growing group of
    dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the
    Navy. IT1 Parrish. of Mansfield, Ohio, will represent 7th Fleet at the
    U.S. Pacific Fleet SOY competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer
    2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Sea Sailor of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Shore Sailor of the Year
    ice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Sea Sailor of the Year

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Navy
    Sailor
    C7F
    Seventh Fleet
    Kofonow

