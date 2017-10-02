ice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Sea Sailor of the Year

YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 10, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin,
Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Sea Sailor of
the Year to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Lance A. Parrish
of Patrol and Reconnaissance Force SEVETH Fleet. The program was
established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and
Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an
individual Sailor who best represented the ever-growing group of
dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the
Navy. IT1 Parrish. of Mansfield, Ohio, will represent 7th Fleet at the
U.S. Pacific Fleet SOY competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer
2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)
