U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly

Troops with the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army and U.S. Army Central Soldiers stand for both country’s national anthems during the opening ceremony for Exercise Eager Light 2017, an annual, bilateral exercise, Jan. 28, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Eager Light trains both U.S. and Jordanian troops on battalion and brigade level operations during simulated combat scenarios while simultaneously enhancing military cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

