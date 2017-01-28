U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly

Exercise Eager Light 2017, an annual, bilateral exercise that incorporates Jordanian and U.S. forces, officially begins with an opening ceremony Jan. 28, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Eager Light trains both U.S. and Jordanian troops on battalion and brigade level operations during simulated combat scenarios while simultaneously enhancing military cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 by SGT Angela Lorden