    U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly [Image 7 of 17]

    U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly

    JORDAN

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden 

    U.S. Army Central

    Senior leaders with the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army and U.S. Army Central Soldiers listen to the brigade’s order brief for Exercise Eager Light 2017, Jan. 25, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Eager Light is an annual, bilateral exercise that trains both U.S. and Jordanian troops on battalion and brigade level operations during simulated combat scenarios while simultaneously enhancing military cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 05:08
    Photo ID: 3155453
    VIRIN: 170125-A-GP059-018
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 15.38 MB
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly [Image 1 of 17], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly

    TAGS

    officer
    battalion
    service members
    third army
    usarcent
    Jordan
    brigade
    soldiers
    military
    readiness
    army
    us army central
    Annual
    Joint Training Center
    patton’s own
    decision making
    JTC
    Eager Light
    Eager Light 2017
    Exercise Eager Light
    Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army

