170207-N-XT039-032 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) Sgt. Benjamin Tibbetts, from Redmond, Wash., a cyber network operator assigned to Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 2/5, recites the Non-Commissioned Officer’s (NCO) Creed during his promotion ceremony in the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newly Promoted BLT 2/5 Marine Sgt. Continues NCO Tradition, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.