170207-N-XT039-032 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) Sgt. Benjamin Tibbetts, from Redmond, Wash., a cyber network operator assigned to Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 2/5, recites the Non-Commissioned Officer’s (NCO) Creed during his promotion ceremony in the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 02:31
|Photo ID:
|3155389
|VIRIN:
|170207-N-XT039-032
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|690.72 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Newly Promoted BLT 2/5 Marine Sgt. Continues NCO Tradition [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
