    Newly Promoted BLT 2/5 Marine Sgt. Continues NCO Tradition [Image 2 of 2]

    Newly Promoted BLT 2/5 Marine Sgt. Continues NCO Tradition

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170207-N-XT039-027 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2017)Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daryle B. Howard, center, from San Diego, Calif., Combat Cargo Officer aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), and Gunnery Sgt. Jason Pringle, right, from San Diego, Calif., cyber network chief assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), promote Cpl. Benjamin Tibbetts, a cyber network operator assigned to Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 2/5, from Redmond, Wash., to Sergeant in the ship’s well deck. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 02:30
    Photo ID: 3155383
    VIRIN: 170207-N-XT039-027
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 833.04 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly Promoted BLT 2/5 Marine Sgt. Continues NCO Tradition [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Newly Promoted BLT 2/5 Marine Sgt. Continues NCO Tradition

    Promotion
    NCO
    Sergeant
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    Navy
    CTF 76
    Marines
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import
    Sgt. Benjamin Tibbetts

