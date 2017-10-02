170207-N-XT039-027 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2017)Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daryle B. Howard, center, from San Diego, Calif., Combat Cargo Officer aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), and Gunnery Sgt. Jason Pringle, right, from San Diego, Calif., cyber network chief assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), promote Cpl. Benjamin Tibbetts, a cyber network operator assigned to Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 2/5, from Redmond, Wash., to Sergeant in the ship’s well deck. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 02:30 Photo ID: 3155383 VIRIN: 170207-N-XT039-027 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 833.04 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newly Promoted BLT 2/5 Marine Sgt. Continues NCO Tradition [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.