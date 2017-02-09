(Right to left) Tech. Sgt. Jamar Selvy, 374th Force Support Squadron computer support NCO in charge, and Capt Mark Lazane, 374th Airlift Wing public affairs officer, checks a briefing slide at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2017, during the Wartime Readiness Inspection. The inspection was designed to evaluate Yokota’s ability to provide airlift capabilities while responding to a variety of real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released) (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)

Date Taken: 09.02.2017
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection [Image 1 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.