(Right to left) Tech. Sgt. Jamar Selvy, 374th Force Support Squadron computer support NCO in charge, and Capt Mark Lazane, 374th Airlift Wing public affairs officer, checks a briefing slide at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2017, during the Wartime Readiness Inspection. The inspection was designed to evaluate Yokota’s ability to provide airlift capabilities while responding to a variety of real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released) (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 00:59
|Photo ID:
|3155317
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-PM645-245
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection [Image 1 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT