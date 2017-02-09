(Left and right) Capt. Gregory Arrington, 374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight chief, and Airman 1st Class Julius Dinkins, 374th AMDS bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, examine simulated sample of chemical agents at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2017, during the Wartime Readiness Inspection. The inspection was designed to evaluate Yokota’s ability to provide airlift capabilities while responding to a variety of real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 00:59 Photo ID: 3155315 VIRIN: 170209-F-PM645-221 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.85 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection [Image 1 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.