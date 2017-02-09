Airman 1st Class Julius Dinkins, 374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, wears a Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during the Wartime Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2017. Dinkins performed a simulated biological tests using a HASMAT ID for qualitative material analysis, and a MultiRae, multi-gas monitor for confined space applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 00:59
|Photo ID:
|3155310
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-PM645-198
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection [Image 1 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
