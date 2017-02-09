Airman 1st Class Julius Dinkins, 374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, wears a Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during the Wartime Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2017. Dinkins performed a simulated biological tests using a HASMAT ID for qualitative material analysis, and a MultiRae, multi-gas monitor for confined space applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 00:59 Photo ID: 3155310 VIRIN: 170209-F-PM645-198 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 4.03 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection [Image 1 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.