(Right and left) Airman 1st Class Julius Dinkins, 374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, and Capt. Gregory Arrington, 374th AMDS bioenvironmental engineering flight chief, perform detecting simulated sample of chemical agents by HazMatID Elite at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2017, during the Wartime Readiness Inspection. The inspection was designed to evaluate Yokota’s ability to provide airlift capabilities while responding to a variety of real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 00:59 Photo ID: 3155306 VIRIN: 170209-F-PM645-185 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 5.28 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection [Image 1 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.