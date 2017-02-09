(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection [Image 4 of 12]

    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.02.2017

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    (Right and left) Airman 1st Class Julius Dinkins, 374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, and Capt. Gregory Arrington, 374th AMDS bioenvironmental engineering flight chief, perform detecting simulated sample of chemical agents by HazMatID Elite at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2017, during the Wartime Readiness Inspection. The inspection was designed to evaluate Yokota’s ability to provide airlift capabilities while responding to a variety of real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 00:59
    Photo ID: 3155306
    VIRIN: 170209-F-PM645-185
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection [Image 1 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection
    Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BIO
    MOPP
    Sweep
    Yokota AB
    ISO
    PAR
    374MXS
    374AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT