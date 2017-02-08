Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection

Senior Airman Britt Odom, 374th Maintenance Squadron ISO aerospace maintenance apprentice, talks to Wing Inspecting Team after a Post Attack Reconnaissance sweep at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2017, during the Wartime Readiness Inspection. The inspection was designed to evaluate Yokota’s ability to provide airlift capabilities while responding to a variety of real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)

