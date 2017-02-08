Yokota completes wartime readiness inspection

Senior Airman Britt Odom, 374th Maintenance Squadron ISO aerospace maintenance apprentice, searches for a simulated suspicious and hazardous materials around a building as a Post Attack Reconnaissance (PAR) sweep team, during the Wartime Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2017. The inspection was designed to evaluate Yokota’s ability to provide airlift capabilities while responding to a variety of real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)

