Ellsworth B-1s take off from Guam

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D, prepares to take off Feb. 8, 2017, at Andersen AFB, Guam. This marked the end of a six-month deployment, where Ellsworth B-1s supported U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations. The 9th EBS assigned to Dyess AFB, Texas has taken over CPB operations from the 34th EBS. The rotation of aircraft is specifically designed to demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)

