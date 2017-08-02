(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ellsworth B-1s take off from Guam [Image 4 of 4]

    Ellsworth B-1s take off from Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D, takes off Feb. 8, 2017, at Andersen AFB, Guam. This marked the end of a six-month deployment, where Ellsworth B-1s supported U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations. The 9th EBS assigned to Dyess AFB, Texas is taking over CPB operations from the 34th EBS. The rotation of aircraft is specifically designed to demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 22:07
    Photo ID: 3154470
    VIRIN: 170208-F-LP948-699
    Resolution: 5363x2472
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth B-1s take off from Guam [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USPACOM
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B
    Dyess AFB
    Bone
    CBP
    Lancer
    AFGSC
    Continuous Bomber Presence

