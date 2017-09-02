Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller and guests applaud a performance by members of the U.S. Marine Band at the Home of the Commandants, Washington D.C., Feb. 9, 2017. Neller hosted Lt. Gen. Lee Sang-Hoon, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, for an honors ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 21:34
|Photo ID:
|3154433
|VIRIN:
|170209-M-EL431-0166
|Resolution:
|3976x2388
|Size:
|993.02 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC Hosts ROKMC Commandant [Image 1 of 18], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT