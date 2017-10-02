C-130H Hercules' sit on the flightily Feb. 10, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Yokota is the last U.S. Air Base to have the C-130H Hercules aircraft in active duty; built in 1974 the C-130H is scheduled to leave active duty by the end of 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 20:58 Photo ID: 3154307 VIRIN: 170210-F-EZ530-070 Resolution: 5723x3820 Size: 8.86 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-130H Hercules wake up on flight line, by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.