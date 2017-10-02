(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C-130H Hercules wake up on flight line

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    C-130H Hercules' sit on the flightily Feb. 10, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Yokota is the last U.S. Air Base to have the C-130H Hercules aircraft in active duty; built in 1974 the C-130H is scheduled to leave active duty by the end of 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 20:58
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H Hercules wake up on flight line, by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    C-130H Hercules
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing

